Trump says he ‘may’ talk to Kim Jong Un this weekend

US President Trump said he will be going to Camp David this weekend to have meetings and phone calls with some foreign leaders.

Updated: May 02, 2020 10:09 IST

By Bloomberg,

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2019, US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un stand on North Korean soil while walking to South Korea in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), in Panmunjom, Korea. (AFP)

President Donald Trump said he “may” talk to Kim Jong Un this weekend after North Korean state media on Saturday reported the leader’s first appearance in weeks.

“We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time,” Trump told reporters in a transcript of his remarks released by the White House. He declined to comment further.

Trump said he will be going to Camp David this weekend to have meetings and phone calls with some foreign leaders.

Kim attended the May Day opening of a fertilizer factory, state media said, breaking an almost three-week absence from public events that prompted questions about his health.



