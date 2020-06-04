Sections
Home / World News / Trump says New York must crack down on protesters or he will

Trump says New York must crack down on protesters or he will

The remark came as Trump and Spicer discussed whether the president would seek to deploy the US military to break up protests

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 07:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar,

Parts of US are rocked by massive protests against persisting racism, triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African unarmed American man, in police custody in Minneapolis last week. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump urged New York City leaders to crack down on police-brutality protests in the city, warning he would end the demonstrations otherwise.

“If they don’t get it straightened out soon, I’ll take care of it,” Trump said of New York in an interview with his former Press Secretary Sean Spicer on NewsMax TV, a conservative outlet.

Also read: Snapchat curbs Donald Trump posts for inciting ‘racial violence’

The remark came as Trump and Spicer discussed whether the president would seek to deploy the US military to break up protests. “I don’t think we’ll have to,” Trump said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: Ministry of Defence official tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 04, 2020 07:45 IST
Work under MGNREGA resumes in J-K’s Baramulla with preventive measures
Jun 04, 2020 07:44 IST
Brazil reports record daily Covid-19 deaths as pandemic spreads
Jun 04, 2020 07:33 IST
Covid-19: UK minister Alok Sharma goes into self-isolation
Jun 04, 2020 07:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.