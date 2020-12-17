Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Trump says ‘nothing to do’ with potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

Trump says ‘nothing to do’ with potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

Trump and his allies have often raised questions about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma at the time his father was vice president to Democratic President Barack Obama.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:52 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Washington

US President Donald Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had “NOTHING to do” with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. In a tweet, Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family.

His tweet came just one day after Jeffrey Rosen, the incoming Acting Attorney General, declined to say in an interview with Reuters whether or not he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.

Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has privately been mulling whether to pressure the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel for Hunter Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.

On December 9, Hunter Biden disclosed his tax affairs were under investigation by the US Attorney for the District of Delaware. Hunter Biden has long been the subject of Republican attacks.

Trump and his allies have often raised questions about potential conflicts of interest from his position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma at the time his father was vice president to Democratic President Barack Obama, and also called for probes into his efforts to raise capital for a Chinese fund.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Woman teaches children for free near their dwellings in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
by Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
EU’s Covid-19 vaccination to begin on Dec 27, confirm Ursula Von der Leyen
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
by HT Correspondent
Chandigarh admn seals nine more areas as Covid cases continue to rise
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.