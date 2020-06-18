Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump says US will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases

Trump says US will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases

In a call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence encouraged them to repeat the administration’s claim that increased testing accounts for the spike in numbers, the New York Times has reported.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:22 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

US President Donald Trump comments come after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both said the United States could not shut down the economy again. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavirus infections.

“We won’t be closing the country again. We won’t have to do that,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Trump’s comments come after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both said the United States could not shut down the economy again.

In a call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence encouraged them to repeat the administration’s claim that increased testing accounts for the spike in numbers, the New York Times has reported.



The paper’s analysis found that positive cases outstripped the average number of administered tests in at least 14 states.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Restaurants, gyms, schools and other locations closed down in March as the country braced for the coronavirus, which has so far sickened 2.16 million Americans and killed nearly 118,000.

Millions of Americans found themselves unemployed as a result of the pandemic. Trump had previously touted the strength of the economy, making it central to his re-election bid in November.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Richa Chadha mourns Ali Fazal’s mom: ‘Rest in peace auntie’
Jun 18, 2020 08:34 IST
Another elephant found dead in Odisha forest, bullet marks on its body
Jun 18, 2020 08:34 IST
China says it must improve hygiene in markets after Beijing outbreak
Jun 18, 2020 08:34 IST
30 local Covid-19 cases in a day trigger concerns in Odisha, experts claim community transmission has begun
Jun 18, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.