Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / US Prez Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida

US Prez Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida

“I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night,” he said during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 07:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Trump’s announcement comes after White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that the President should be able to return to public engagements as early as Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida.

“I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night,” he said during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on October 2 returned to the White House on Monday. He was earlier admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

On Thursday, Trump said his drugs have been dialled down adding that he has been taking a steroid which is not heavy.



Also Read: Joe Biden says hopes to win election by undeniable margin

Trump’s announcement of holding a campaign rally comes after White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that the United States President should be able to return to public engagements as early as Saturday.

As per news agency ANI, Conley in a written memorandum said: “Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Also Read: Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one

Conley also added that Trump had completed his course of therapy for Covid-19 on Thursday and was responding ‘extremely well’ to treatment, with no indications to suggest the progression of the disease.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Despite strong winds, why is Delhi’s air quality on the slide?
Oct 09, 2020 03:35 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 09, 2020 02:56 IST
Delhi govt won’t paste posters outside Covid-19 patients’ houses
Oct 09, 2020 05:13 IST
Supreme Court pulls up Centre for ‘evasive’, ‘nonsensical’ Tablighi affidavit
Oct 09, 2020 04:42 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Oct 09, 2020 08:22 IST
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Oct 09, 2020 08:20 IST
China censors VP debate when Pence was questioned about communist nation
Oct 09, 2020 08:20 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals his parents split up during mom’s pregnancy
Oct 09, 2020 08:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.