Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump says will test for Covid-19 daily after military aide tests positive

Trump says will test for Covid-19 daily after military aide tests positive

A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal valet, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him.

Updated: May 08, 2020 07:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US. (REUTERS)

After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the Covid-19 test every day.

“I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

Responding to questions, Trump said he, the vice president and other staff of the White House would be tested for coronavirus every day.



“I just had a test. In fact, I had one yesterday and one today, and it is negative. Mike just had a test and it is negative,” he said.

“But they do the tests and it just shows you that the fallacy -- it is what I have been saying -- testing is not a perfect art. No matter what you do, testing is not a perfect art. So we test once a week. Now we are going to go testing once a day. But even when you test once a day, somebody could -- something happens where they catch something,” the president said.

