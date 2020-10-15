Trump slams Facebook, Twitter as ‘third arm’ of the Democratic party

US President Donald Trump departs the White House on campaign travel to North Carolina and Florida from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US on October 15. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump has blasted Facebook and Twitter as the “third arm” of the Democratic party for blocking links to a news story that seeks to sully Joe Biden, his rival for presidential election, based on questionable information and allegations about his son’s business dealings.

Allies of the president, who is trailing the Democrat ahead of close of polling on November 3, have sought to portray the story as potentially the “October Surprise” of the 2020 election, using a term for an unforeseen setback that leaves the targeted candidate with little or no time to recover.

In a report headlined the “Smoking Gun Email”, the New York Post, a conservative-leaning publication owned by Rupert Murdoch, reported on Wednesday that Hunter Biden had sought to set up a meeting in 2015 between his father, then vice president, and an executive of a Ukrainian energy company that he was serving as a board member.

The information about this meeting, which is not reported to have taken place at all, was obtained purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop at a Delaware repair store and was subsequently passed on to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, who then provided it to the news publication.

Facebook and Twitter blocked links to the article saying it needed to be cross-checked. Andy Stone of Facebook said in a tweet that “this story is eligible to be fact- checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking” and the social media platform was “reducing its distribution” until then.

President Trump blew up. “So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of ‘Smoking Gun’ emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician,” he vented on Twitter.

He also called for repealing a statutory provision — Section 230 — that grants social media platforms the freedom to self-regulate their content, which has been in his administration’s crosshairs, for previous instances of blocking or tagging of posts by him, his allies and other conservatives.

“It’s like a third arm, maybe a first arm, of the DNC (the Democratic National Committee),” Trump said on Fox Business Network Thursday, referring to Twitter and Facebook. “It’s a massive campaign contribution.”

The president’s spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, who is working remotely after testing positive for Covid-19, followed up on Thursday assailing Big Tech for “censoring political speech”, which, she added, “you’d expect in countries like China, North Korea, or Iran — NOT America.”

She added: “This should scare every single American who values free and open discourse. Do NOT let Big Tech silence YOU”.

Earlier, on Wednesday, President Trump had also retweeted a clip from Fox News in which its anchor suggested the possibility of the New York Post story being the “October Surprise” of this election cycle.

The president brought up the allegations in the article at an election rally later in Iowa, a state he had won comfortably in 2016. He called for Biden to apologise and “immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family’s business dealings and influence peddling around the world—including in China, including Russia.”

President Trump and his allies have attacked Biden over his younger son’s — elder son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 — business dealing in Ukraine and China, alleging he had made “millions” by using access to his father.

The former vice-president has denied he ever discussed his son’s businesses with him while in office and no evidence has been found yet of any wrongdoing by him.

Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesman, sought to debunk the NYP report. These allegations had been investigated before by the press, Republican-led congressional bodies and others, he said, and they “all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official US policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath”.

Bates said further that the New York Post never checked “critical elements of this story” with the Biden campaign, which, he went on to add, has already “reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place”.