Trump suggests limiting choke holds by police

Trump said he doesn’t like choke holds and thinks that, “generally speaking” the practice “should be ended.”

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 05:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

US President Donald Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, US. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump says he’d like to see an end to the police use of choke holds, except in limited circumstances.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Friday.

Trump said he doesn’t like choke holds and thinks that, “generally speaking” the practice “should be ended.” But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and might need to use the tactic.

The White House has been working to craft an executive order on policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked protests across the nation and around the world demanding justice and racial equality.



Congress also has been working to craft legislation in response.

