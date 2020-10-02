Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump to maintain presidential duties: Doctor

Trump to maintain presidential duties: Doctor

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence,” doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:47 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington United States

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump is “well” and will continue to perform his duties “without disruption” while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s physician said Friday.

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence,” doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
‘Jungle raj’: TMC leaders stopped from meeting Hathras victim’s kin
Oct 02, 2020 13:20 IST
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
Oct 02, 2020 12:37 IST
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
Oct 02, 2020 12:08 IST

latest news

Cats move their heads in perfect sync, video is all kinds of adorable
Oct 02, 2020 13:22 IST
US presidential election 2020: Democratic nominee Joe Biden shatters fundraising records
Oct 02, 2020 13:20 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 02, 2020 13:16 IST
Adil Hussain: Bollywood doesn’t care much about international honours
Oct 02, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.