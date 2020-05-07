Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump valet positive for Covid-19; president again tests negative

Trump valet positive for Covid-19; president again tests negative

The valet is a member of US military and along with other valets, helps the president dress and works in close proximity to him.

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Washington

The valet is a member of US military and along with other valets, helps the president dress and works in close proximity to him. (Bloomberg)

A personal valet to President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, but the White House said the resident and Vice-President Mike Pence have since tested negative.

The valet is a member of US military and along with other valets, helps the president dress and works in close proximity to him.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Gidley added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
May 07, 2020 22:00 IST
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
May 07, 2020 22:57 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Check your e-mail, SMS for house tax bill
May 07, 2020 23:12 IST
‘No precautionary measure, no emergency alarm’: BMS submits report on Vizag gas leak to NGT
May 07, 2020 23:10 IST
Naveen Patnaik govt told to only bring back Covid-19 negative migrant workers from other states
May 07, 2020 23:10 IST
Will launch agitation if not allowed to operate mixed land use industries by May 17: Ludhiana traders
May 07, 2020 23:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.