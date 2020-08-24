Trump vows to ‘prohibit’ US firms from replacing local workers with low-cost foreigners in 2nd term

US President Donald Trump has been turning up pressure on the outsourcing industry — centered around H-1B non-immigrant short-term work visas — from practically the first quarter of his presidency. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

President Donald Trump, who was on Monday formally nominated by Republicans to seek a second term, has vowed to “prohibit” American companies from replacing local workers with lower-cost foreign workers, a key fallout of outsourcing, and continue his hardline position on immigration.

“We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country,” President Trump said in an unannounced appearance at the convention, based in Charlotte, after securing the nomination. He will formally deliver the acceptance speech on Thursday, from the White House.

Called “Fighting for You”, the agenda also promises to “end reliance” on China by encouraging American companies to bring back operations and continue the president’s “America First” foreign policy, of ending wars and ensuring allies “pay their fair share” towards common defence.

The agenda was released on the eve of the four-day Republican Party convention that nominated Trump on Monday morning as its nominee for the November 3 election, with Vice-President Mike Pence as his running mate. They are up against Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Just hours ahead of the convention, Kellyanne Conway, counsellor to the president, announced she is leaving to spend more time with her children. It’s time for “less drama, more mama,” she said in a statement. Conway and her husband, George Conway, a conservative lawyer were a widely watched DC couple. As Conway remained one of the president’s fiercest defenders, the husband was an acerbic Trump critic.

The 50-point agenda builds on the “incredible achievements” of the president’s first term in office, the campaign said in the announcement, and added that it will reflect his “optimism and certainty in America’s greatness”.

It’s a bare-bones announcement that lists out the president’s 50 second-term priorities, which he will flesh out in his acceptance speech on Thursday, the final day of the convention, and on the campaign trail.

“Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers,” the agenda said in a section headlined “End illegal immigration and protect American workers”, which indicates both continuity and hardening of the President’s position on immigration.

It hits at the core of the outsourcing industry in the United States that has engendered and supported IT giants from many countries — and include TCS, Infosys and Wipro from India.

Trump has been turning up pressure on the outsourcing industry — centered around H-1B non-immigrant short-term work visas — from practically the first quarter of his presidency.

Earlier this month, Trump issued another executive order prohibiting federal government agencies from contracting work to companies that use foreign workers. At the same time, the president instructed the labor department to “finalize guidance to prevent H-1B employers from moving H-1B workers to other employers’ job sites to displace Americans workers”.

Trump has suspended all legal immigration — Green Cards — and short-term non-immigration work visas, such as H-1B, till the end of December to ensure millions of Americans laid off because of the Covid-19 epidemic have a first shot at jobs that become available.

Other elements of the agenda on immigration were a continuation of the current policies, such as ensuring new immigrants don’t need state help, block illegal immigrants from taxpayer-funded programmes and free college tuition.

Ending “endless wars” and getting “allies to pay their fair share” will be Trump 2.0’s “America First foreign policy”, which continues the emphasis on bringing home troops from Afghanistan and making NATO allies ramp up their respective defence. Other foreign policy priorities include wiping out global terrorists that threaten Americans and build a “great” cyber security defence system and missile defence system.

Other priorities were aimed at addressing domestic issues such as tackling the Covid-19 epidemic, finding a vaccine, defend police (against calls for defending them by anti-racism activists), cut drug prices and other promises on healthcare, and education.