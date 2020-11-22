Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Trump wants courts to step in, maintain US ‘integrity’ as Biden set to form cabinet

Trump wants courts to step in, maintain US ‘integrity’ as Biden set to form cabinet

Trump on Sunday said that his investigators had found ‘hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes’ which would be enough to “flip” at least four States and added that he hopes the courts would maintain the integrity of elections by doing ‘what has to be done’.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 09:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

While the Trump campaign can still seek a recount of the Georgia votes under the state’s law, its Republican leaders appear in no mood to indulge his efforts to question the election outcome. (PTI image)

As US President-elect Joe Biden is set to name top leaders for his cabinet as early as next week, President Donald Trump continues to question the outcome of the November 3 election. Trump on Saturday said that his investigators had found ‘hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes which would be enough to “flip” at least four states and added that he hopes the courts would maintain the integrity of elections by doing ‘what has to be done’.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have........the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!” Trump tweeted.

While the Trump campaign can still seek a recount of the Georgia votes under the state’s law, its Republican leaders appear in no mood to indulge his efforts to question the election outcome.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and, as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election,” Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the Republican-controlled state House and Mike Shirkey, leader of the Republican-controlled Senate, said in a joint statement after their meeting with Trump at the White House.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Nov 22, 2020 08:39 IST
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
Nov 22, 2020 07:48 IST
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis
Nov 22, 2020 08:35 IST
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
Nov 22, 2020 07:34 IST

latest news

Atlético in pole position after beating Barça, Madrid slip
Nov 22, 2020 09:40 IST
15th century bronze idols stolen from Tamil Nadu temple recovered from London
Nov 22, 2020 09:36 IST
Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link
Nov 22, 2020 09:29 IST
Kerala Governor signs controversial police act amendment ordinance
Nov 22, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.