Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump willing to work with China on Covid-19 vaccine ‘if it gets good results’

Trump willing to work with China on Covid-19 vaccine ‘if it gets good results’

The remarks came a day after researchers said a vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc and China’s military research unit induced immune responses in most subjects.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 07:25 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

“We’re willing to work with anybody that is going to get us a good result,” Trump said. (AP)

US President Donald Trump expressed a willingness on Tuesday to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

“We’re willing to work with anybody that is going to get us a good result,” Trump said, when asked if the administration would collaborate with China on a vaccine for Americans, whether China is first to develop one or not.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The remarks came a day after researchers said a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc (6185.HK) and China’s military research unit appeared to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects in a closely-watched mid-stage study.



The CanSino candidate is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in early human testing. Others gearing up for such trials include vaccines from US-based Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Germany’s BioNTech SE (22UAy.F), in partnership with American drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).

Data from a combined early/midstage trial of a vaccine candidate being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca (AZN.L) was also released on Monday.

Trump has long blamed China for mishandling the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and charged across the United States, killing more than 140,000 Americans and raising the stakes for a quick and viable vaccine.

“I think we’re going to have some very good results. We’re already in testing. Nobody thought that would be possible,” he said. “I think you’re going to see something over the next fairly short period of time - maybe very short period of time - having to do with therapeutics and vaccines that are very good,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Warming waters drive unprecedented algal blooms in Antarctica, scientists find
Jul 22, 2020 08:26 IST
Bengal to double its Covid-19 testing capacity by next one month: Mamata Banerjee
Jul 22, 2020 08:20 IST
WADA suspends India’s dope testing laboratory for another six months
Jul 22, 2020 08:13 IST
Uttarakhand releases guidelines for private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients
Jul 22, 2020 08:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.