Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Tunisia arrests 7 suspects after deadly weekend attack

Tunisia arrests 7 suspects after deadly weekend attack

Tunisian authorities say that they have arrested seven people suspected of links to a deadly weekend attack that left one security officer dead and another injured.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:28 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Tunis

Tunisian forensic police investigate the site of an attack on Tunisian National Guard officers on September 6, 2020, in Sousse, south of the capital Tunis. (AFP photo)

Tunisian authorities say that they have arrested seven people suspected of links to a deadly weekend attack that left one security officer dead and another injured.

The attacked occurred on Sunday in the Tunisian resort town of Sousse when perpetrators rammed their vehicle into security officers and attacked them with knives.

National guard spokesman Housameddine Jbabli said Monday on Radio Shems that seven suspects are being held by anti-terrorism authorities.

On Sunday, Tunisian forces fatally shot three alleged attackers. Among the seven detained is the wife of one of the dead attackers and the two brothers of another. Jbabli said that a preliminary investigation showed that the attackers had developed online links with foreign networks to find out how to make explosives.



Sousse was the site of Tunisia’s deadliest extremist attack in 2015, when a massacre killed 38 people, most of them British tourists. That attack dealt a heavy blow to Tunisia’s tourism sector, a pillar of the North African nation’s economy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:14 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
Sep 07, 2020 21:15 IST
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Sep 07, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

Ludhiana MC razes illegal structures
Sep 07, 2020 22:30 IST
Now, an extra green topping for Chandigarh Golf Club course
Sep 07, 2020 22:29 IST
Punjab traders’ body protests against restrictions
Sep 07, 2020 22:28 IST
Speeding car leaves traffic cop injured in Panchkula
Sep 07, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.