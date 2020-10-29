Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Turkey condemns deadly knife attack in France’s Nice, foreign ministry says

Turkey condemns deadly knife attack in France’s Nice, foreign ministry says

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:21 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Ankara

A knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday (Reuters photo)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism.

A knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
Oct 29, 2020 22:12 IST

latest news

Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh provided high-tech gear to manage heavy winter
Oct 29, 2020 22:11 IST
Playing cricket while staying in bio-bubble has been tough: Zimbabwe skipper Chibhabha
Oct 29, 2020 22:08 IST
KBC 12: Chhavi was stumped by this Rs 1 crore question. Can you answer it?
Oct 29, 2020 22:11 IST
Don’t allow pvt schools to charge full fees: Parents to HP govt
Oct 29, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.