Turkey earthquake: Rescuers pull out girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Turkey earthquake: Rescuers pull out girl from rubble 4 days after quake

The child was identified as three-year-old Ayda Gezgin and was rescued during a search operation in the Turkish city of Izmir. She had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday’s quake and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of the collapsed buildings alive.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:52 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral, Izmir Turkey

In this photo provided by the Turkish government's Search and Rescue agency AFAD, rescue workers,rescue Ayda Gezgin in the rubble of a collapsed building, in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, Turkey (AFAD via AP)

Even as hopes of reaching survivors began to fade, rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building on Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

Wrapped in a thermal blanket, the girl taken into an ambulance on a stretcher to the sounds of applause and chants of “God is great!” from rescue workers and onlookers.

Also Read | Death toll from Turkey earthquake reaches 100: Disaster authority

Health Media Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter and shared a video of her inside the ambulance. The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday’s quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapse buildings alive.



Rescuer Nusret Aksoy told reporters that he was sifting through the rubble of the toppled eight-floor building when he heard a child’s scream and called for silence. He later located the girl in a tight space next to a dishwasher.

The girl waved at him, told him her name and said that she was okay, Aksoy said.

Also Read | 7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 26 in Turkey, Greece

“I got goosebumps and my colleague Ahmet cried,” he said.

Her rescue came a day after a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city.

Meanwhile, death toll in the earthquake reached 104, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated Friday’s quake at 7.0 magnitude, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.

The vast majority of the deaths and some 1,000 injuries occurred in Izmir. Two teenagers also died and 19 people were injured on the Greek island of Samos, near the quake’s epicenter in the Aegean Sea.

Officials said 147 quake survivors were still hospitalized, and three of them were in serious condition.

