Sections
Home / World News / Turkey jets carry out cross-border airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkey jets carry out cross-border airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish defence ministry said the jets took maximum care not to harms civilians and returned to their bases safely. There was no immediate statement from the PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade-old insurgency in southeastern Turkey.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:19 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ankara Turkey

Turkey frequently conducts aerial attacks against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Turkey’s jets carried out new cross-border airstrikes on Monday targeting Turkish Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Turkey frequently conducts aerial attacks against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq.

The latest operation, codenamed ”’Operation Claw-Eagle,” hit suspected PKK targets in several regions in Iraq’s north, including Sinjar, according to a tweet from the military, which claimed 81 PKK targets were struck, including shelters and caves.

The ministry said the jets took maximum care not to harms civilians and returned to their bases safely. There was no immediate statement from the PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade-old insurgency in southeastern Turkey.



There was also no immediate comment from Baghdad or northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands lives since it started in 1984.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jun 15, 2020 14:24 IST
Manipur HSLC Result 2020: BSEM 10th results declared at bosem.in, here’s direct link
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Tofu goes mainstream in the US thanks to Big Meat’s Covid-19 crisis
Jun 15, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.