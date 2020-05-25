Sections
Turkey records 29 deaths, 987 new Covid-19 cases

More than 120,000 people have recovered and people needing intensive care continued on a downward trend, according to the health ministry statistics.

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:47 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Istanbul

A municipality worker paints circles as guidelines for social distancing at Dalyan Park during a 4-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Istanbul, Turkey May 25, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Turkey’s health minister announced 29 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 4,369.

Fahrettin Koca also tweeted Monday that 987 new infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 157,814.

The ministry has said its treatment protocol includes the early use of antivirals hydroxychloroquin and favipiravir, as well as the antibiotic azithromycin, along with high frequency oxygen.



The World Health Organization on Monday said it was temporarily dropping hydroxychloroquin — the anti-malarial drug U.S. President Trump is taking — from its global study into experimental Covid-19 treatments to review its safety.

Turkey ranks ninth in a tally by Johns Hopkins University but experts believe the number of infections globally could be much higher than reported.

Turkey’s 83 million citizens are on the third day of a four-day nationwide lockdown.

