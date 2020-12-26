Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Turkey signs deal with BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine

Turkey signs deal with BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine

Turkey made its first Covid-19 vaccine deal with Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for 50 million doses, saying it found the Chinese vaccine to be the safest as it’s manufactured using conventional methods.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:07 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday that an initial 550,000 doses will arrive by the year end or in early January. (AP)

Turkey signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc. partner BioNTech SE for 4.5 million of doses their coronavirus vaccine, with an option to raise it to 30 million.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Friday that an initial 550,000 doses will arrive by the year end or in early January, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Turkey made its first Covid-19 vaccine deal with Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for 50 million doses, saying it found the Chinese vaccine to be the safest as it’s manufactured using conventional methods. But the CoronaVac needs to be administered in two shots, which means the amount Turkey signed for will be enough only for 25 million of its citizens out of a population of more than 83 million people.

Most vaccines either consist of inactive pieces of a virus or proteins from a virus made through genetic engineering. When injected into the body, they trigger a lasting immune response similar to that of a person who has been infected and recovered.

By contrast, the mRNA technology being used by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. relies on the body’s own cells to produce viral proteins. Once injected into the body, the RNA slips into human cells and tells them to make virus-like proteins, in this case the “spike” protein on the surface of the coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Fresh TMC offensive over rebel MP’s defection, Amit Shah briefed by BJP in charge
by HT Correspondent
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Start of a golden chapter: Nadda on launch of PMJAY SEHAT scheme
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

Asim Riaz reveals why he turned down the offer to enter Bigg Boss 14
by HT Entertainment Desk
Shilpa shares her favourite baked kalkals and healthy fruit cake recipes
by Zarafshan Shiraz
News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD says rainfall, snowfall likely in north Indian states towards end of the year and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Test drive of ‘death stretch’ from Katraj tunnel to Navale bridge chowk
by Dheeraj Bengrut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.