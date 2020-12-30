Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants “healthier” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:14 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Ankara Turkey

A truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey. (AP)

Turkey and the United States have formed a joint working group to discuss sanctions that Washington imposed on its ally over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system, Turkey’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants “healthier” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The US announced sanctions earlier this month to penalize Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, under a US law known as CAATSA which aims to push back on Russian influence. It was the first time that CAATSA had been used to penalize a US ally.

The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the head of the presidency and three other senior officials. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.



Ties between the allies have been plagued by numerous other disputes, including the jailing of American citizens and local consular staff, US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters considered to be terrorists by Turkey and the continued US residence of a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

“In 2020, our ties with the United States were overshadowed by existing problems,” Cavusoglu said. “In 2021, we are prepared to lead our relations with the new administration in a healthier manner and we are prepared to take steps to overcome existing problems.”

Cavusoglu said the proposal to set up the Turkish-US working group came from the American side and that experts from both countries had begun negotiations.

“Because we support dialogue, we said ‘yes’ to the proposal and the negotiations at the level of experts have started,” he said.

Earlier this month, Cavusoglu had said Turkey was considering possible steps to reciprocate against the sanctions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
by Zia Haq
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
by Rhythma Kaul
DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exempted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali criticise Jasmin for her fight with Rakhi
by HT Entertainment Desk
BFUHS extends admission date for MBBS, BDS courses to Jan 15
by Parteek Singh Mahal
New spike in UK cases as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Azharuddin escapes unhurt in car accident in Rajasthan - Report
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.