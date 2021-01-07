Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence

Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence

The messaging platform locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down, according to the Twitter safety team.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 06:19 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Agence France-Presse

Twitter blocked Trump for 12 hours (Reuters image)

Twitter on Wednesday threatened to permanently ban US President Donald Trump from the platform for flouting its civic integrity rules, ordering him to remove three rule-breaking tweets.

The messaging platform locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down, according to the Twitter safety team.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter said in a post.

“If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Twitter temporary locks Trump’s account citing risk of violence
by hindustantimes.com
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press their demands
by HT Correspondent
Woman shot at US Capitol has died: Police
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
3rd Test live: Rain stops play after Siraj removes Warner early
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

AIADMK member held in 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case
by Divya Chandrababu
Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
12-member panel set up ahead of state polls
by HT Correspondent
Woman shot at US Capitol has died: Police
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.