Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems

Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 05:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Manu users have reported Twitter outage. (Reuters File Photo )

Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to “some trouble” with its internal systems.

The company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1316880612691591174 that it was working to solve the issue and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed https://downdetector.com/status/twitter more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.

