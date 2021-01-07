Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of US capitol

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of US capitol

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets “as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.,” after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:36 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Facebook joined Twitter in blocking Trump from posting following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters. (Reuters)

Twitter and Facebook Inc on Wednesday temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets “as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.,” after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump’s page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 shot dead in violence at US Capitol: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Disorder not dissent, borders on sedition’: Biden on US Capitol violence
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
World leaders are appalled by storming of US Capitol
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
3rd Test live: Rain delay extends after Siraj strikes early
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Among the top four, Australia have the weakest batting line-up: Gambhir
by hindustantimes.com
‘Haven’t seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life’
by hindustantimes.com
Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of US capitol
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Sara Ali Khan goes for a jungle safari after Alia and Deepika
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.