Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Twitter places warning label on Trump’s tweet about voting by mail

Twitter places warning label on Trump’s tweet about voting by mail

The president has in recent months assailed the voting process without evidence, saying it could result in widespread fraud, although millions of Americans, including much of the military, have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:16 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Twitter had faced fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration in May, when for the first time it prompted readers to check the facts in Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. (Bloomberg Photo)

Twitter Inc on Thursday placed a warning label on a tweet by US President Donald Trump, saying his post included potentially misleading information about the mail-in voting process.

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!,” Trump tweeted.

The president has in recent months assailed the voting process without evidence, saying it could result in widespread fraud, although millions of Americans, including much of the military, have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems.

Also read: Former model accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault



The process is seen as a way to limit exposure to the coronavirus, though the system to do so will vary from state to state.



Twitter’s warning label redirected users to a curated page, “Voting by mail is legal and safe, experts and data confirm”, which contained more information on mail-in voting.

The social network has previously attached labels to tweets posted and shared by the president, including adding fact-checking notices on his tweets.

Twitter had faced fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration in May, when for the first time it prompted readers to check the facts in Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Sep 17, 2020 22:47 IST
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
Sep 17, 2020 22:04 IST

latest news

Two suspected dengue deaths keep Ludhiana health department on toes
Sep 17, 2020 23:13 IST
12 more deaths, Covid cases cross 15K in Ludhiana district
Sep 17, 2020 23:09 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:09 IST
Soldier injured in Pak shells in two sectors in Poonch
Sep 17, 2020 23:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.