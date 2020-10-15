Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Twitter restricts Donald Trump’s campaign account from tweeting

Twitter restricts Donald Trump’s campaign account from tweeting

Twitter said the video violated its rules against posting private information, adding the account may need to delete the post in order to continue tweeting.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:48 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

Facebook Inc and Twitter took proactive steps on Wednesday to restrict dissemination of the Post story in the hours after it was published. (REUTERS)

Twitter Inc on Thursday temporarily restricted U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign account from tweeting, saying a video from the account about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son violated its rules.

The video posted by the @TeamTrump account referred to a New York Post story from Wednesday that contained alleged details of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company and said the former vice president had met with an adviser of the company.

“Joe Biden is a liar who has been ripping off our country for years,” the video was captioned.

Twitter said the video violated its rules against posting private information, adding the account may need to delete the post in order to continue tweeting.



“It’s going to all end up in a big lawsuit and there are things that can happen that are very severe that I’d rather not see happen, but it’s probably going to have to,” Trump said, when asked about the move by Twitter.

Twitter said on Wednesday the Post story violated its “hacked materials” policy, which bars the distribution of content obtained through hacking that contains private information or trade secrets, or puts people at risk of physical harm.

Facebook Inc and Twitter took proactive steps on Wednesday to restrict dissemination of the Post story in the hours after it was published.

Twitter had placed similar restrictions on the account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday, after she shared the Post story.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 21:58 IST
‘Talks a work in progress’: S Jaishankar on India-China border row
Oct 15, 2020 21:19 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Chahal brings respite for RCB, removes Mayank
Oct 15, 2020 22:10 IST
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Oct 15, 2020 21:29 IST

latest news

Centre to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states to meet GST shortfall
Oct 15, 2020 22:08 IST
Article 370 will not be restored till doomsday: J&K BJP
Oct 15, 2020 22:04 IST
Himachal logs five deaths, 295 new Covid cases
Oct 15, 2020 22:02 IST
Shooting during Covid is tough. I’m being vigilant: Karishma Tanna
Oct 15, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.