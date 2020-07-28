Sections
Twitter suspends Donald Trump Junior's account over purported coronavirus cure

Twitter suspends Donald Trump Junior's account over purported coronavirus cure

The Food and Drug Administration last month revoked emergency use authorization for the drug after determining it may have deadly side effects, and the World Health Organization also said it would discontinue its own tests of hydroxychloroquine.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:32 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bloomberg

After an adviser to Trump Jr. reported the suspension, Twitter issued a statement saying the move was not permanent, but that the tweet “requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on Covid-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours.” (AFP)

Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended after the president’s eldest son shared a video of a group of people touting hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for Covid-19.

After an adviser to Trump Jr. reported the suspension, Twitter issued a statement saying the move was not permanent, but that the tweet “requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on Covid-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours.”

Republicans, including the president, have railed against social media and technology companies, saying that they’re biased against conservatives. Yesterday, Trump criticized Twitter for automated trends that portray him negatively, saying that its “ridiculous, illegal, and of course, very unfair!” -- Mario Parker



