Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / 2 charged in deadly Covid-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans’ home

2 charged in deadly Covid-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans’ home

A grand jury on Thursday indicted superintendent Bennett Walsh and David Clinton, the former medical director of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, on charges of criminal neglect related to their work at the facility.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Meenakshi Ray, Reuters

A file photo shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts. (AP Photo )

Two people were indicted for their alleged role in a COVID-19 outbreak at a Massachusetts veterans’ home that contributed to the deaths of at least 76 residents, the state’s attorney general announced on Friday.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted superintendent Bennett Walsh and David Clinton, the former medical director of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, on charges of criminal neglect related to their work at the facility.

“We allege that the actions of these defendants during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility put veterans at higher risk of infection and death and warrant criminal charges,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

Healey said the charges stem from the two individuals’ roles in decision-making at the home that led to the consolidation of two dementia units into one.

The move placed symptomatic residents, including some who had tested positive for the coronavirus, and asymptomatic residents in close proximity, “increasing the exposure of asymptomatic veterans to the virus,” officials said.

“We believe this is the first criminal case in the country brought against those involved in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Healey told a news conference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Sep 25, 2020 22:06 IST
CSK vs DC live: CSK struggle to get boundaries as RR climbs
Sep 25, 2020 22:28 IST
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Sep 25, 2020 22:19 IST
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
Sep 25, 2020 22:01 IST

latest news

‘My family, my responsibility’ drive will make state fit: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 25, 2020 22:19 IST
2 charged in deadly Covid-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans’ home
Sep 25, 2020 22:18 IST
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Sep 25, 2020 22:19 IST
Highly effective coronavirus antibodies identified, may lead to passive Covid-19 vaccine
Sep 25, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.