Home / World News / Two killed, five injured in Canada stabbing spree

Two killed, five injured in Canada stabbing spree

There’s no word as yet on a possible motive for the attacks.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:02 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Hindustan Times, Toronto, Anirudh Bhattacharyya Hindustan Times Toronto

The rampage occurred near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts in the city. (File picture)

Two persons were killed and at least five others injured as an unidentified man in his 20s went on a stabbing spree in Quebec City in the Canadian province of Quebec on Saturday night.

The suspect was taken into custody by local law enforcement at approximately 1 am local time on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the rampage occurred near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts in the city.

There’s no word as yet on a possible motive for the attacks. Quebec is the French-speaking province of Canada. The stabbing follows similar attacks in the past few weeks in France by Islamic radicals, and some Quebecers have been coming out to support France over the attacks there.



The Service de police de la Ville de Québec, the city’s police department, warned residents to avoid the Parliament Hill area and asked them to remain inside.

“We still ask the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked because an investigation is still underway,” the department said in a tweet in French.

Reports said that the man was dressed in medieval costume and armed with a “bladed weapon.”

Those injured in the incident were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

