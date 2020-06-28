Sections
Home / World News / Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting: Report

Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting: Report

A local newspaper, the Record Searchlight, quoted a witness who said he heard what sounded like gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon at the facility in the city of Red Bluff.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Los Angeles

There was a shooting in Wal-mart, California. (HT Archive)

At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Wal-Mart distribution center in California, US media reported Saturday.

A local newspaper, the Record Searchlight, quoted a witness who said he heard what sounded like gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon at the facility in the city of Red Bluff.

The Searchlight and other media including CNN cited hospital officials on the toll.

Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00 pm local time, causing a fire which he said was not significant.



“There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital,” Crabtree was quoted as saying.

A Wal-Mart spokesman told CNN they were aware of the situation and working with law enforcement to investigate, but could offer no further details.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Durga Puja committees of Kolkata, London to conduct webinar on Covid-19 impact
Jun 28, 2020 09:39 IST
Barcelona annoyed and frustrated after Celta Viga draw, says Luis Suarez
Jun 28, 2020 09:35 IST
1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest park in Kentucky
Jun 28, 2020 09:35 IST
Massive protest in Karachi against enforced disappearances in Sindh
Jun 28, 2020 09:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.