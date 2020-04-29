Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Two-thirds of Americans believe Covid-19 will disrupt November election: Survey

Two-thirds of Americans believe Covid-19 will disrupt November election: Survey

US President Donald Trump had on Monday dismissed allegations by his opponent Joe Biden that he would try to delay the November 3 election.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Most Americans are somewhat confident that the election will be conducted fairly and accurately, according to the Pew survey. (Reuters Photo)

At least two-third of Americans believe that the presidential election in November will be disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, according to the latest Pew research.

The survey is based on 4,917 US adults and was conducted from April 7 to 12.

As many as 67 per cent of Americans believe that it is “very” or “somewhat likely” that the coronavirus outbreak will significantly disrupt people’s ability to vote in the presidential election.

However, most Americans are somewhat confident that the election will be conducted fairly and accurately. But in this category, 46 per cent Democrats are less confident in the fairness and accuracy of the November election.



The survey also asked the people of the United States if they prefer voting by mail, and found 70 per cent respondents saying yes to it. In fact, about half of the population (52%) favours conducting all the elections by mail the Pew survey said.

US President Donald Trump had on Monday dismissed allegations by his opponent Joe Biden that he would try to delay the November 3 election.

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it’s a good number,” Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden’s White House bid on Tuesday, saying the United States needs a “real president” and not just “somebody who plays one on TV.”

“I wish you were president right now,” said Clinton, who headed the Democratic ticket in 2016 but lost to Republican Donald Trump.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 15:03 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
P Chidambaram spotlights MSMEs concern on paying April wages, advises govt
Apr 29, 2020 14:14 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Irrfan Khan’s fans share heartbreaking Life of Pi scene on Twitter. Watch
Apr 29, 2020 15:00 IST
Over two weeks after scrapping SSC paper, Maharashtra board yet to decide marking scheme
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
3 out of 529 journalists that tested for Covid detected positive : Delhi CM
Apr 29, 2020 14:56 IST
Covid-19 update: Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app
Apr 29, 2020 14:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.