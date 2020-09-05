Typhoon Haishen: Japan deploys 22,000 soldiers on full alert

Earlier in the day, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon may cause high waves that can be comparable to tsunamis. (via Reuters)

Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern Japan in the next few days, has prompted the country’s military to put 22,000 troops on full alert, Japanese defence minister Taro Kono said on Saturday.

“In case something happens, 22,000 members of the self-defence forces are on full alert. The self-defence forces must gather all their strength and be ready for anything,” Kono said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon may cause high waves that can be comparable to tsunamis.

Atmospheric pressure in Haishen’s centre is 920 hectopascals, while its wind power is 180 kilometres per hour and gusts are up to 252 kilometres per hour. Haishen is expected to hit Japan’s Kyushu island on September 6 and 7.

Nearly 100 flights in southern and southwestern Japan were cancelled on Saturday due to the approaching typhoon.