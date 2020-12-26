Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / US whistleblower Edward Snowden’s wife shares photos of their new son

US whistleblower Edward Snowden’s wife shares photos of their new son

Snowden, 37, who fled the United States after leaking secret National Security Agency files in 2013 and was given asylum in Russia, said last month that he would be seeking Russian citizenship together with his wife for the sake of their future family.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Moscow

US authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to face a criminal trial on espionage charges brought in 2013. (AP)

US whistleblower Edward Snowden’s wife has given birth to a son, photographs posted on her social media page on Saturday showed.

“Happy Holidays from our newly expanded family,” Lindsay Mills wrote, sharing photographs on Instagram of the couple holding the newborn.

 

Snowden, 37, who fled the United States after leaking secret National Security Agency files in 2013 and was given asylum in Russia, said last month that he would be seeking Russian citizenship together with his wife for the sake of their future family.



The couple said they feared being separated from their son, in an era of pandemics and closed borders, if they did not become dual US-Russian citizens. Russia has already granted Snowden permanent residency rights, lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said earlier this year, a vital step towards Russian citizenship.

US authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to face a criminal trial on espionage charges brought in 2013.

“As we expected, there is a new addition to his family. Edward and Lindsay have had a son. The mother and baby are in excellent health,” Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Kucherena.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
by HT Correspondent
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
by Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

40 companies of central paramilitary forces to be deployed for Kumbh
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Indoor air pollution: Don’t brush it aside
by KumKum Dasgupta
Sonu Nigam: Coming back to Mumbai made me emotional
by Rishabh Suri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.