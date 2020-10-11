Sections
Home / World News / ‘Element of instability’: UAE on Turkish Army’s presence in Qatar

‘Element of instability’: UAE on Turkish Army’s presence in Qatar

“The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency,” UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:55 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Dubai

A file handout image made available by the Turkish Ministry of Defense Press Office on June 17, 2020, shows the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar (C) and the Turkish Armed Forces Command meeting at the Army Command Control Center in Ankara during the military operation dubbed "Claw-Tiger" on June 17, 2020 (AFP)

Turkey’s army in Qatar is an element of instability in the Gulf region, a senior official of the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday, adding that it contributes to negative polarization.

“The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency,” UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted. “It reinforces polarization, and it does not take into account the sovereignty of states and the interests of the Gulf countries and its peoples.”

