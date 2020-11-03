Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UAE PM receives Covid-19 vaccine shot

UAE PM receives Covid-19 vaccine shot

Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Abu Dhabi

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Twitter.com / HHShkMohd)

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “While receiving the Covid-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE.”

A number of UAE ministers also took the vaccine over the past few weeks.

The UAE has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine as part of the country’s measures to protect health workers in close contact with Covid-19 patients and ensure their safety, and that it was fully aligned with the regulations and laws that allow a faster review of licensing procedures.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:45 IST
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
Nov 03, 2020 20:49 IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: Pollard, Ishan look to fire boundaries in death overs
Nov 03, 2020 20:46 IST
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST

latest news

Bihar polls: Voters shy away; Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar witness lowest polling
Nov 03, 2020 20:41 IST
Niti Taylor talks about her first Karwa Chauth after marriage
Nov 03, 2020 20:40 IST
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
Nov 03, 2020 20:34 IST
US law enforcement prepares for post Election Day unrest
Nov 03, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.