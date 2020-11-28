UAE suspends new visas to citizens of Pakistan, 12 other countries. Here’s the list

Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens. (Getty Images)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim majority countries, including Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. According to news agency Reuters, a source who was briefed on the matter said that the issuance of visas has been temporarily halted over security concerns, but didn’t provide details of those concerns.

The Dubai Airport Free Zone said in a statement that the suspension took effect on November 18 and would run until further notice. The suspension primarily targets new employment and tourist visa. It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.

Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens, however, added that people already holding valid visas were not affected. Reuters reported that the UAE had strained relations with some of the states listed, such as Turkey.

Here’s the list of 13 countries facing temporary visa ban by the UAE:

1. Pakistan

2. Iran

3. Afghanistan

4. Syria

5. Somalia

6. Libya

7. Yemen

8. Algeria

9. Iraq

10. Turkey

11. Lebanon

12. Kenya

13. Tunisia

(With agency inputs)