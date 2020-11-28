Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UAE suspends new visas to citizens of Pakistan, 12 other countries. Here’s the list

UAE suspends new visas to citizens of Pakistan, 12 other countries. Here’s the list

The Dubai Airport Free Zone said in a statement that the suspension took effect on November 18 and would run until further notice.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens. (Getty Images)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim majority countries, including Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. According to news agency Reuters, a source who was briefed on the matter said that the issuance of visas has been temporarily halted over security concerns, but didn’t provide details of those concerns.

The Dubai Airport Free Zone said in a statement that the suspension took effect on November 18 and would run until further notice. The suspension primarily targets new employment and tourist visa. It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.

Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens, however, added that people already holding valid visas were not affected. Reuters reported that the UAE had strained relations with some of the states listed, such as Turkey.

Here’s the list of 13 countries facing temporary visa ban by the UAE:



1. Pakistan



2. Iran

3. Afghanistan

4. Syria

5. Somalia

6. Libya

7. Yemen

8. Algeria

9. Iraq

10. Turkey

11. Lebanon

12. Kenya

13. Tunisia

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Nov 28, 2020 17:53 IST
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 18:44 IST
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Nov 28, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Three petrol pump workers assaulted by six men in Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2020 18:43 IST
Rajasthan to slash rate of RT-PCR test in private labs
Nov 28, 2020 18:34 IST
Just 9 Delhi schools apply to participate in 2021 R-Day parade
Nov 28, 2020 18:28 IST
Boy, 15, picked up by cops for issuing death threat to Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.