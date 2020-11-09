UK: 4 life-terms for Indian-origin man on stabbing spree

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 33, stabbed a 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. In another incident, a five-year-old girl was hit with a car. (Image courtesy: Leicestershire police )

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, who went on a stabbing spree in the east Midlands town of Leicester in January, has been given four life sentences to run concurrently, the local police said following a nine-day trial.

Racitalal, 33, stabbed a 10-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. In another incident, a five-year-old girl was hit with a car, the Leicester Crown Court was told. He was also found guilty of three counts of possession of a bladed article.

He will spend a minimum term of 22 years and six months in jail, the court said in its sentencing order last week. The victims survived the attacks after hospital treatment, including the boy who suffered a slash wound to his neck and underwent surgery.

Justice Linden said: “What has struck me about this case: had there not been such a thorough and prompt police investigation, particularly regarding the work done in relation to the CCTV, the defendant would most likely still be at large – as his victims were unable to identify their attacker.”

Detective inspector Tim Lindley said: “Racitalal is an extremely dangerous man who had no concern, regard or remorse for any of his victims, who ranged from young children to an elderly man. Racitalal carried out his attacks with weapons including knives and a car, before then running away or driving off from the scene.”

“My thoughts and thanks are with the victims of these attacks, for their bravery, patience and co-operation during an extremely traumatic time. I hope this court result helps in some small way as they continue to move forward in their lives,” he added.

The family of the boy said in a statement: “Seeing our young child being attacked on that horrific day was like living a nightmare for us. It is something which no-one should ever have to go through.”

“Life will simply never be the same for us. We do not wish for anyone to ever go through what we have been through since that day. All of the attacks which were carried out by the defendant were terrible and horrific for all the victims involved and for their families”.