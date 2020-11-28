Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment

UK appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care. He remains a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:00 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

On Friday, the UK Health Department said that roughly 4 mn doses of vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, would be authorized for use in the UK until late December, and the country would receive 40 million vaccines by the end of March. (AP file photo)

The United Kingdom has assigned Nadhim Zahawi as the minister responsible for Covid-19 vaccine deployment, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care. He remains a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy,” the office said.

Zahawi said that he was delighted by the assignment and reaffirmed his commitment to the rapid deployment of Covid-19 vaccines in the UK.

“Delighted to have been asked by @BorisJohnson to become the minister for Covid vaccine deployment. A big responsibility&a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly-saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter,” Zahawi wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, the UK Health Department said that roughly four million doses of vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, would be authorized for use in the UK until late December, and the country would receive 40 million vaccines by the end of March.

According to the Department of Health, the UK has confirmed 1,589,301 Covid-19 cases, with 66,713 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:32 IST
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Nov 28, 2020 20:48 IST

latest news

Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani captures him jamming with daughter Akira
Nov 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Three held for stabbing man to death for refusing them a bidi
Nov 28, 2020 21:51 IST
Man lets a huge huntsman spider stay in his house for a year
Nov 28, 2020 21:47 IST
Work from home for 50% staff of Delhi government
Nov 28, 2020 21:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.