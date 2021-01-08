Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

UK approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

However, supplies of the new jab are not expected to be available until the spring in a few weeks’ time as the UK has pre-ordered 7 million doses.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, London

The Moderna vaccine works in a similar way to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that is already being offered by the National Health Service (NHS). (Reuters )

The UK’s regulatory authority on Friday approved a third Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country, made by the company Moderna.

However, supplies of the new jab are not expected to be available until the spring in a few weeks’ time as the UK has pre-ordered 7 million doses. In trials with more than 30,000, the Moderna vaccine offered nearly 95 per cent protection from severe Covid-19. The Moderna vaccine works in a similar way to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that is already being offered by the National Health Service (NHS). It requires temperatures of around -20C for shipping -- similar to a normal freezer. In comparison, the Pfizer/BioNTech one requires temperatures closer to -75C, making transport logistics much more difficult.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is easier to store and distribute, as it can be kept at normal fridge temperature. All three vaccines, now cleared for use in the UK, require a second booster shot.

Around 1.5 million people in the UK have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
by Zia Haq | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
by HT Correspondent
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Tamil Nadu reverses 100% occupancy order in movie theatres after Centre’s notice
by hindustantimes.com
Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists
by Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Customs officials set to grill Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case
by Ramesh Babu
Burglars target shop in Ludhiana’s Kesarganj Mandi
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.