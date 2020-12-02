Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine: Who gets it first?

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine: Who gets it first?

Britain had ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine - enough for just under a third of the population as two shots of the jab are needed per person to gain immunity.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, London

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has set out how the vaccine will be rolled out around the country (Reuters File Photo)

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from early next week.

Britain had ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine - enough for just under a third of the population as two shots of the jab are needed per person to gain immunity.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has set out how the vaccine will be rolled out around the country:

- Britain will start vaccinating ordinary people early next week after it gets 800,000 doses from Pfizer’s manufacturing centre in Belgium. The speed of the rollout depends on how fast Pfizer can manufacture and deliver the vaccine, Britain said.



- The bulk of the rollout will happen in the new year.

- Hancock said the vaccine will first go to the elderly, those in care homes and their carers, and to those who are clinically vulnerable.

- Britain has established three routes to get the vaccine out to the country, a programme it has described as “challenging” because it needs to be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94F) or below.

- 50 hospitals are set up across England and waiting to accept the vaccine, large vaccination centres are being set up now, and in time local health centres known as general practitioners (GPs) and pharmacists will provide the jab in the community if they have those capabilities.

- The community element is likely to take on a larger role if a rival vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is approved, because it does not need such cold storage and is easier to deliver.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 13:19 IST
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Dec 02, 2020 14:55 IST
China imports Indian rice for the first time in decades: trade officials
Dec 02, 2020 14:48 IST

latest news

Novel coronavirus infections may have been present in US in December
Dec 02, 2020 14:51 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar wants 25-year-old bowler back in Indian team
Dec 02, 2020 14:49 IST
UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020: Online registration begins at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link
Dec 02, 2020 14:46 IST
England romps to 3-0 T20 series win over South Africa
Dec 02, 2020 14:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.