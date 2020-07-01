Sections
Home / World News / UK cautions on Hong Kong travel due to China’s security law

UK cautions on Hong Kong travel due to China’s security law

The United Kingdom updated its travel advice for Hong Kong on Wednesday, saying there was an increased risk of detention and deportation due to China’s imposition of a new security law.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, London

Mainland authorities could under certain circumstances detain individuals under the terms of this law, with maximum penalty of life imprisonment, the Foreign Office said. (File photo for representation)

“Mainland authorities could under certain circumstances detain individuals under the terms of this law, with maximum penalty of life imprisonment,” the Foreign Office said.

“There is therefore an increased risk of detention and deportation for a non-permanent resident who commits an offence under the law. Due to recent heightened political sensitivity, there could be an increase in protests and violence.”

