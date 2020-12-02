Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week

UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week

The vaccine will be available in Britain from next week, according to a statement from the UK government.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, waves as he departs from number 10 Downing Street on his way to Parliament in London. (Bloomberg)

The UK became the first western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine with its regulator clearing Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot ahead of decisions in the US and European Union.

The emergency authorization clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that’s expected to play a significant role in the global effort to halt the coronavirus. Pfizer and its German partner said in November that the shot, relying on novel technology called messenger RNA, was 95% effective in a final analysis of clinical-trial data.

The vaccine will be available in Britain from next week, according to a statement from the UK government.

ALSO WATCH | ‘Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine’: SII CEO on India ‘priority’ #HTLS2020

 

The UK had signaled it would move swiftly in approving a vaccine as part of an operation to protect its population, and doctors across the country were put on standby for a possible rollout. For the government, it’s an opportunity to make up for missteps during the pandemic as Britain’s death toll nears 60,000.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
Dec 02, 2020 13:11 IST
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 12:49 IST
Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against surveillance systems
Dec 02, 2020 12:13 IST
Delhi-Noida border closed due to farmers’ protest
Dec 02, 2020 10:48 IST

latest news

In ‘76 Days,’ a documentary portrait of lockdown in Wuhan
Dec 02, 2020 13:09 IST
Don’t think I’ll bowl today’ Hardik Pandya after wreaking havoc in Canberra
Dec 02, 2020 13:09 IST
Nikhil Dwivedi: I have been out of work as an actor, OTT gave me the chance
Dec 02, 2020 13:04 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Make Delhi pollution free, urges Satyendar Jain and all the latest news
Dec 02, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.