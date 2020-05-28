Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UK closes embassy, pulls diplomats from N Korea over Covid-19 restrictions

UK closes embassy, pulls diplomats from N Korea over Covid-19 restrictions

The UK maintains diplomatic relations with North Korea and will seek to re-establish a presence in Pyongyang as soon as possible, the statement said.

Updated: May 28, 2020 08:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Pyongyang

Britain temporarily closed its embassy in North Korea and all diplomatic staff have left the country, the UK ambassador said on Thursday, the latest foreign delegation to leave amid strict coronavirus restrictions.

“The British Embassy in Pyongyang closed temporarily on 27 May 2020 and all diplomatic staff have left the DPRK for the time being,” ambassador Colin Crooks said in a post on Twitter, using the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 

The decision was made because “restrictions on entry to the country have made it impossible to rotate our staff and sustain the operation of the Embassy,” the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

The UK maintains diplomatic relations with North Korea and will seek to re-establish a presence in Pyongyang as soon as possible, the statement said.



Citing unnamed sources, Seoul-based NK News, which monitors North Korea, reported that the diplomats crossed the border into China by land, as flights remain on hold.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the coronavirus but banned almost all cross-border travel, and made foreigners spend weeks in quarantine.

In March, several countries, including Germany and France, withdrew their representatives from North Korea and closed their missions there.

Sweden’s ambassador to North Korea, Joachim Bergstrom, is among the foreign diplomats remaining in Pyongyang, tweeting on Thursday that “a new working day begins” in the city. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Michael Perry)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bullying is common factor in LGBTQ youth suicides
May 28, 2020 09:07 IST
Sushmita reveals secret of her stable relationship with Rohman
May 28, 2020 09:04 IST
Boeing cutting more than 12,000 US jobs with thousands more planned
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
After 12-hr rescue ops, 3-yr-old who fell in Telangana borewell found dead
May 28, 2020 09:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.