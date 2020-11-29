Sections
UK confirms H5N8 bird flu on English turkey farm

UK confirms H5N8 bird flu on English turkey farm

Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss said in a statement, “Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire.”

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:37 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

A sign warns about the avian influenza in an area of Randers, Denmark. Now, Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire in northern England. (Reuters)

Bird flu has been found at a turkey farm in northern England, the government said on Sunday.

“Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire,” Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss said in a statement.

The disease was the H5N8 strain.

It said all 10,500 birds at the farm would be humanely culled to limit the spread of the disease, and that the risk to public health was very low. The outbreak does not pose a food safety risk, the statement added.

