Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UK considering more local curbs as Covid-19 spreads, says minister

UK considering more local curbs as Covid-19 spreads, says minister

“The virus is rising, in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly in the north west, in the north east and in a number of other cities like Nottingham,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:41 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

New coronavirus cases are rising by about 14,000 a day in the United Kingdom and millions of people are living under a patchwork of different restrictions, though there is growing alarm about the economic cost of such rules. (Bloomberg Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is considering additional local Covid-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

New coronavirus cases are rising by about 14,000 a day in the United Kingdom and millions of people are living under a patchwork of different restrictions, though there is growing alarm about the economic cost of such rules.

“The virus is rising, in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly in the north west, in the north east and in a number of other cities like Nottingham,” Jenrick told Sky.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

“We are currently considering what the right action would be to take in those places,” he said. Asked if the actions would be similar to those in Scotland, he said a range of actions were being considered - including a more consistent approach.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule for foreign companies
Oct 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Oct 08, 2020 13:19 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 12:39 IST
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Oct 08, 2020 12:25 IST

latest news

Canada’s defence minister urges NATO to monitor China’s activities
Oct 08, 2020 13:17 IST
Djokovic survives scare to beat Busta, to face Tsitsipas in semi-final
Oct 08, 2020 13:17 IST
Maharashtra: MD worth Rs 20 crore seized; 5 arrested from Chakan
Oct 08, 2020 13:15 IST
Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico, heads towards United States
Oct 08, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.