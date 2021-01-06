UK coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The ‘UK’ coronavirus variant had been detected in 41 countries/territories, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

“As of 5 January 2021, the VOC-202012/01 variant initially detected in the United Kingdom has been detected in a small number of cases in 40 other countries/territories/areas in five of the six WHO regions, and the 501Y.V2 variant initially detected in South African in six other countries/territories/areas,” the WHO said.

On December 14, 2020, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain had been detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 per cent more transmissible.

After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. (ANI/Sputnik)