UK coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO

On December 14, 2020, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain had been detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 per cent more transmissible.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Geneva

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The ‘UK’ coronavirus variant had been detected in 41 countries/territories, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

“As of 5 January 2021, the VOC-202012/01 variant initially detected in the United Kingdom has been detected in a small number of cases in 40 other countries/territories/areas in five of the six WHO regions, and the 501Y.V2 variant initially detected in South African in six other countries/territories/areas,” the WHO said.

After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. (ANI/Sputnik)

