Sections
Home / World News / UK data shows most Covid-19 transmissions happen in homes, says health minister

UK data shows most Covid-19 transmissions happen in homes, says health minister

“The reason is that the evidence from NHS Test and Trace for where people catch the disease is that, very largely, they catch it from one household meeting another household, usually in one of their homes,”health secretary Matt Hancock said.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:31 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

Britain is unlikely to follow France in ordering people to wear face coverings at work (via REUTERS)

Britain is unlikely to follow France in ordering people to wear face coverings at work because its test and trace scheme shows most people catch Covid-19 in house-to-house transmission, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

“We are not currently considering doing that,” he told BBC TV, when asked if Britain would impose masks at work places as in France.

“The reason is that the evidence from NHS Test and Trace for where people catch the disease is that, very largely, they catch it from one household meeting another household, usually in one of their homes,” he said.

“The amount of people who have caught it in work places is relatively low we think from the evidence that we have got.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Goa needs him, will launch protest’: Congress as Satya Pal Malik moves out
Aug 19, 2020 12:45 IST
Kriti welcomes SC verdict of CBI probe into Sushant’s death
Aug 19, 2020 12:45 IST
Vikas Dubey encounter: SC rejects plea against composition of probe panel
Aug 19, 2020 12:55 IST
Families of 50 Mumbai policemen, who died of Covid-19, receive ₹50 lakh each
Aug 19, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.