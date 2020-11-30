Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK detects bird flu in turkey farm, to cull 10,500 birds

UK detects bird flu in turkey farm, to cull 10,500 birds

The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 01:21 IST

By Agencies, London

Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health from the virus was very low. (AFP)

More than 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a British farm after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The disease was the H5N8 strain.

The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.

Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.

“Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire,” said Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

“PHE has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Nov 29, 2020 23:58 IST
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
Nov 30, 2020 00:07 IST
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Nov 30, 2020 00:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Indian markets among biggest gainers since their  March lows
Nov 30, 2020 01:48 IST
RBI may keep policy rates unchanged
Nov 30, 2020 01:45 IST
Baby born with antibodies in Singapore
Nov 30, 2020 01:36 IST
At least 64 dead as Afghanistan violence spirals
Nov 30, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.