The Cunard building in Liverpool is lit up in Minneapolis, Liverpool, Britain. (REUTERS)

For the first time since coal was used to produce electricity in the 1880s, Britain has produced energy without coal for two consecutive months – no coal was burnt since the midnight of April 9, official sources said on Wednesday.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “We have just marked a major milestone for clean energy in the UK – 2 months since we used coal to generate electricity. Our use of coal for electricity had fallen from 70% in 1990 to 3% today”.

The milestone was aided by lower demand for electricity during lockdown announced by the Boris Johnson government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fossil fuels have accounted for a dwindling percentage of sources, as reliance grows on renewables and nuclear energy in recent decades.

The UK currently has four coal-fired power stations in Yorkshire, two in Nottinghamshire and one in County Atrim, which have not been in operation since April 9.