Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split

UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split

The breakthrough came Thursday with just over a week to go until the UK’s split is completed.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:43 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Brussels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had insisted the UK would “prosper mightily” even if no deal were reached . (REUTERS)

Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year’s chaos for cross-border commerce and bring a measure of certainty to businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.

The breakthrough came Thursday with just over a week to go until the UK’s split is completed. Now comes the race to approve and ratify the deal before the UK leaves the EU’s economic structures at the end of the year. The British and European parliaments both must hold votes on the agreement.

Months of tense and often testy negotiations gradually whittled differences between the two sides down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. The rights of EU boats to trawl in British waters remained the last obstacle before it was resolved. However, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain unresolved.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had insisted the UK would “prosper mightily” even if no deal were reached and the UK had to trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms. But his government has acknowledged that a chaotic exit was likely to bring gridlock at Britain’s ports, temporary shortages of some goods and price increases for staple foods.

Britain withdrew from the EU’s political institutions on January 31, and an economic transition period expires on December 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent
EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says Brexit deal ‘fair, balanced and right’
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.