UK fears virus-linked syndrome in children
The UK came together on Tuesday for a minute’s silence in honour of hundreds of health care and other workers who lost their lives on the front lines of the coronavirus fightback across the country.
Britain’s health minister said on Tuesday he was “very worried” about signs of a Covid-19-related syndrome emerging in children. The NHS issued an alert this weekend about a small number of children presenting an unusual set of symptoms, including abdominal pain and inflammation around the heart.
They have required admission to intensive care, according to a report in the Health Service Journal. “I’m worried about the early signs that in rare cases, there is an impact of an autoimmune response in children that causes a significant disease,” health secretary Matt Hancock said. The Guardian reported that there had been at least 12 such cases.
Meanwhile, an Indian-origin London-based man, Karan Singh, has been jailed for eight months for spitting at police custody staff after lying about having Covid-19 because he was “angry”, Scotland Yard said on Tuesday.