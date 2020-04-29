Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / UK fears virus-linked syndrome in children

UK fears virus-linked syndrome in children

The UK came together on Tuesday for a minute’s silence in honour of hundreds of health care and other workers who lost their lives on the front lines of the coronavirus fightback across the country.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 04:14 IST

By HT Correspondent & Agencies, Hindustan Times London

UK PM Boris Johnson pauses for a minute’s silence to honour key workers on Tuesday. (AFP)

Britain’s health minister said on Tuesday he was “very worried” about signs of a Covid-19-related syndrome emerging in children. The NHS issued an alert this weekend about a small number of children presenting an unusual set of symptoms, including abdominal pain and inflammation around the heart.

They have required admission to intensive care, according to a report in the Health Service Journal. “I’m worried about the early signs that in rare cases, there is an impact of an autoimmune response in children that causes a significant disease,” health secretary Matt Hancock said. The Guardian reported that there had been at least 12 such cases.

The UK came together on Tuesday for a minute’s silence in honour of hundreds of health care and other workers who lost their lives on the front lines of the coronavirus fightback across the country.

Meanwhile, an Indian-origin London-based man, Karan Singh, has been jailed for eight months for spitting at police custody staff after lying about having Covid-19 because he was “angry”, Scotland Yard said on Tuesday.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:03 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.