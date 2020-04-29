UK fears virus-linked syndrome in children

Britain’s health minister said on Tuesday he was “very worried” about signs of a Covid-19-related syndrome emerging in children. The NHS issued an alert this weekend about a small number of children presenting an unusual set of symptoms, including abdominal pain and inflammation around the heart.

They have required admission to intensive care, according to a report in the Health Service Journal. “I’m worried about the early signs that in rare cases, there is an impact of an autoimmune response in children that causes a significant disease,” health secretary Matt Hancock said. The Guardian reported that there had been at least 12 such cases.

The UK came together on Tuesday for a minute’s silence in honour of hundreds of health care and other workers who lost their lives on the front lines of the coronavirus fightback across the country.

Meanwhile, an Indian-origin London-based man, Karan Singh, has been jailed for eight months for spitting at police custody staff after lying about having Covid-19 because he was “angry”, Scotland Yard said on Tuesday.